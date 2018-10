SALT LAKE CITY — The city’s police department will offer a fun — and safe — event for trick-or-treaters on Friday, Oct. 26, at the Public Safety Building, 475 S. 300 East.

The free event, which will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., will include free candy and books, music, animal encounters, face painting and a pumpkin drop at 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.