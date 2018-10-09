SALT LAKE CITY — The Leonard wants to show patrons a frighteningly good time for Halloween, so during the week of Oct. 20-28, the museum will offer Halloween crafts, a pumpkin chunkin’ launch on a trebuchet, and science demonstrations geared for the whole family.

And on Friday, Oct. 26, the museum will extend its hours until 9:30 p.m. for a family night, where patrons will get to see a brain and learn about how it works; learn about Dia de los Muertos — the Day of the Dead — and make a sugar skull; learn about spooky animals; create spooky shadow puppets; and trick or treat around the museum.

The museum, 209 E. 500 South, is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12.95 for adults, $9.95 for senior citizens 65 and older, and $8.95 for children ages 3 to 15. Children 2 and under get in free.

Museum admission includes access to the exhibits “Flight,” “Woman/Women,” “Perception,” “Innovation Showcase,” “Fantastic Forgeries” and “City Blocks,” which ends its run on Oct. 28.

For more information, log on to theleonardo.org.