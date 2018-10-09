CENTERVILLE — A Centerville police officer injured two weeks ago in a motorcycle crash died Tuesday as a result of his injuries.

On Sept. 23, officer Jason Read was off duty riding his motorcycle in Syracuse on Antelope Drive near 2200 West when he was hit by a car, according to a statement from Centerville police.

"Officer Read had been in the hospital ever since the crash and was making headway in his recovery. Early this morning, officer Read unexpectedly passed away while still in the hospital," the statement released Tuesday says.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the death of one of my officers," Chief Paul Child said. "Our Centerville police family are in mourning at this time due to the loss of our brother and friend in blue."

Read began his career with the Centerville Police Department in 2005. He was a K-9 officer for three years, and was a patrol officer and field training officer at the time of his death.

"Officer Read had an incredible memory for names, faces, license plate numbers and other important information that made him a very effective officer. Officer Read was the recipient of many awards and decorations and was a positive influence in many lives of those he served in the community as a police officer," according to Centerville police.

Read is survived by his wife and three children.

Read is the second Utah law enforcer who died this week due to injuries sustained in an off-duty crash.

Cache County Sheriff's Lt. Brian Locke was killed in an off-road accident over the weekend after he became pinned under his utility task vehicle. The well-respected Locke was a 32-year veteran of the department.