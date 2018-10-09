SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division on Wildlife Resources is asking for help in fighting poaching.

According to Trevor Doman, conservation officer with the division in northern Utah, wildlife violations can happen any time of the year, but a spike typically occurs during the fall hunting seasons.

And although division officers patrol huge swaths of land in Utah, they can't be everywhere. That's where the public comes in.

"We need your help," Doman said in a statement. "Please keep your eyes and ears open, and report suspicious activity to us. Working together, we can keep wildlife in Utah safe."

If you witness a possible violation, Doman said the most important thing to do is get a license plate number.

"Having a license plate number will lead us to the individual so we can interview the person and start investigating," Doman said.

If it isn’t possible to get a license plate number, try to note the type and color of the vehicle, how many people were involved and a description of the event. "And, if you can give us a GPS coordinate, that can guide us quickly to the area where the possible violation occurred," Doman said.

The best way to reach an officer is to call the Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline at 1-800-662-DEER (3337). The hotline is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The number is also printed on hunting and fishing licenses.

Please remember the hotline is not an information line. Only call to report possible poaching and other wildlife-related crimes.

And, Doman said, don't confront someone who might be committing a violation. "Stay out of harm's way. Report what you saw, and let us contact them," he said.