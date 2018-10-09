SANDY — The Canyons School District has announced the district’s western administrative building, 9150 S. 500 West, has been sold for $9.4 million.

According to the district, the sale will almost fully fund an expansion of the administration building at 9361 S. 300 East, which would allow all administrative departments to be housed in one centrally located campus.

In addition, the district said the sale will add an estimated $400,000 to $475,000 in annual tax revenue to its ongoing budget.

“As it is now, the property isn’t generating any property tax revenue. But the Park City-based buyer Synergy Development intends to develop it into an industrial complex, creating 200 to 300 jobs and generating tax revenue,” district business administrator Leon Wilcox said in a statement.

Construction of the new administrative space is expected to begin this month and be completed in August. The project is separate from school improvement projects made possible through passage of a 2017 bond.