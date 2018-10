HERRIMAN — Residents are invited to an emergency preparedness fair on Saturday, Nov. 3.

The free event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be held at City Hall, 5355 W. Main.

The fair will feature information booths as well as representatives from the city police department, Unified Fire Authority, the Utah Department of Natural Resources, Utah Disaster Kleenup, Be Ready Utah and the Disaster Discover Center.