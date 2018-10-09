Rick Bowmer, AP
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, people vote during early voting for the 2016 General Election at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. The state of Utah will use $4.1 million in federal grant money to help buy new voting equipment, replace the state's voter registration database and to train county and state officials on new voter security measures. A report released Tuesday, August 21, 2018, shows states around the country are moving quickly to tap their shares of the $380 million program to strengthen voting systems. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File )
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah residents planning to vote have reached one deadline to register.

Oct. 9 marks the final day to fill out a paper registration form and mail it to your county clerk, according to the Utah elections website. The form must be postmarked by Oct. 9 in order to be valid.

Residents can still register online by Oct. 30, 2018, with a current driver's license or ID.

You can still register at your county clerk’s office in person by Oct. 30.

You can find more information here.

If you’re looking for information in other states, The New York Times has a listof each state’s final deadlines for registering to vote.

