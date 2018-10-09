SALT LAKE CITY — Utah residents planning to vote have reached one deadline to register.Comment on this story
Oct. 9 marks the final day to fill out a paper registration form and mail it to your county clerk, according to the Utah elections website. The form must be postmarked by Oct. 9 in order to be valid.
Residents can still register online by Oct. 30, 2018, with a current driver's license or ID.
You can still register at your county clerk’s office in person by Oct. 30.
If you’re looking for information in other states, The New York Times has a listof each state’s final deadlines for registering to vote.