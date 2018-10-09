SALT LAKE CITY — Utah residents planning to vote have reached one deadline to register.

Oct. 9 marks the final day to fill out a paper registration form and mail it to your county clerk, according to the Utah elections website. The form must be postmarked by Oct. 9 in order to be valid.

Residents can still register online by Oct. 30, 2018, with a current driver's license or ID.

Utah was ranked 39th in the national for voter turnout in the 2016 election. While we may be the home of funeral potatoes, let's not have a funeral for democracy. Register to vote today. pic.twitter.com/8PENwTsiM9 — Vote Utah (@ElectionsUtah) October 9, 2018

You can still register at your county clerk’s office in person by Oct. 30.

You can find more information here.

If you’re looking for information in other states, The New York Times has a listof each state’s final deadlines for registering to vote.