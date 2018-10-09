Late last month, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey held discussions in Berlin. Command of two of the most effective militaries in Europe and the world is one reason this mini-summit has maximum importance. The two nations were allies until after World War I.

Skillful nonmilitary Merkel displayed courage and effectiveness in the discussions, unintentionally aided by autocrat Erdoğan. She reminded him publicly of human rights abuses in Turkey, the proper stance.

Turkey remains an important military ally. Earlier this year, the United States military put combat operations in eastern Syria directed against ISIS on hold. This was in response to Turkey moving directly against Kurd separatists operating in the same area.

Turkey several years ago shifted to participate much more aggressively in the international coalition fighting ISIS. Its military began to strike the enemy directly and permit the U.S.-led coalition to use air bases in Turkey.

In July 2015, an emergency North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, meeting convened in Brussels, at Turkey’s request. The government in Ankara was concerned about terrorist incidents involving ISIS and Turkish separatists.

Allies have urged restraint in Turkey’s attacks on the Kurdistan Workers Party. Historically, the Turkish Kurd population has contained strong separatist elements. The banned Kurdistan Workers Party is an extreme faction.

The Brussels meeting confirmed NATO solidarity and Turkey’s important role. This military dimension should be paramount regarding this alliance’s partners.

Within Turkey, since the turn of the century the Islamist Justice and Development Party, an Islam-based religious party, generally has been dominant. This complicates relations with the U.S. and other nations. However, despite strains, the alliance with Turkey has essentially survived.

Turkish developments are both encouraging and challenging. Terrorist attacks in the country have boomeranged, with considerable hostility toward perpetrators of the criminal acts.

Erdoğan’s dramatic direct public appeal undercut an attempted military coup in 2016. Emergency measures since are dictatorial, and human rights abuses indefensible, but elections continue.

After the revolution in the 1920s led by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Turkey became constitutionally strictly secular. The army served as watchdog.

Four times in the past half century, the generals acted. At times, military intervention was bloody. Failure of the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey shows political progress.

Turkey’s geostrategic importance is undeniable for Germany and other nations. Turkey commands sea and land shipping routes, including the Strait of Bosporus. Governments in Ankara have in the past worked effectively with Israel, and current complex strains combine with some hopeful developments.

Ankara-Washington cooperation is strongly rooted, though neglected by the current U.S. administration. Turkey has been actively engaged in Afghanistan, including major military and diplomatic responsibilities.

During the first Persian Gulf War, U.S. B-52 bombers deployed on Turkish soil, a potentially risky move by Ankara. Turkey played a vital Allied role during the Korean War; the U.N. military cemetery at Pusan contains a large number of Turkish graves.

German and Turkish history of military alliance should be a foundation for positive new diplomatic and economic cooperation. Under Erdoğan’s erratic and flawed leadership, Turkey’s economy is in trouble. Capital is fleeing and unemployment is rising.

Germany has the largest and strongest economy in Europe, a contrast in particular to Russia’s weakness. Germany’s leadership is crucial to the European Union, and influence steadily grows elsewhere.

We should applaud Chancellor Merkel’s leadership. She is hardworking, disciplined, responsible — and successful.