SALT LAKE CITY — Nikki Haley has resigned her post as U.N. ambassador.
President Donald Trump made the announcement Tuesday, saying Haley first informed him of her decision six months ago.
The resignation will take effect at the end of the year.
Haley has been heralded by both sides of the political aisle, polling well among both Democrats and Republicans.
The news broke on Tuesday morning ahead of Trump’s planned meeting with Kanye West.
Twitter shared multiple reactions to Haley’s departure, including references to her potential running for president in 2020. She said she’s not.
