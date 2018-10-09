SALT LAKE CITY — Nikki Haley has resigned her post as U.N. ambassador.

President Donald Trump made the announcement Tuesday, saying Haley first informed him of her decision six months ago.

The resignation will take effect at the end of the year.

Haley has been heralded by both sides of the political aisle, polling well among both Democrats and Republicans.

The news broke on Tuesday morning ahead of Trump’s planned meeting with Kanye West.

Twitter shared multiple reactions to Haley’s departure, including references to her potential running for president in 2020. She said she’s not.

Here’s a look at the Twitter reactions from politicians, media members and pundits.

Nikki Haley has been a clear, consistent, and powerful voice for America’s interests and democratic principles on the world stage. She challenged friend and foe to be better. I am saddened that she is leaving the administration, but so grateful for her service. Thank you, Nikki. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) October 9, 2018

Trump and Haley have an interesting relationship. As they put on the friendly front in the Oval, remember when she went on a Sunday show and announced new sanctions on Russia were coming. Trump watched and exploded, and Kudlow later said she had gotten confused. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 9, 2018

Haley’s influence at UN was blunted by Trump policy decisions that many other nations opposed, including recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, cutting aid to Palestinians and announcing a U.S. withdrawal from the U.N. HR Council. Notably, Haley *supported* those moves — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) October 9, 2018

Nikki Haley is resigning as UN Ambassador not because she suddenly grew a spine but because she is politically calculating. She also has a bunch of free private jet and basketball tickets to use before they, you know, expire after the midterms. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 9, 2018

The Nikki Haley news really breaks up the monotony of the news cycle. It’s been awhile since there’s been a surprising headline. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 9, 2018

Nikki Haley has been a strong voice for America’s ideals and interests in an inherently hostile and often crazed forum. We are all grateful for her service. She has a very bright future — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) October 9, 2018

Nikki Haley's resignation letter includes this line: "I will surely not be a candidate for any office

in 2020."



Kind of amazing. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 9, 2018

Deeply concerned about leadership vacuum Amb Nikki Haley leaves & the national security impact of her departure at a time of continued disarray for this Administration. Yet another sign of this Admin’s chaotic foreign policy & a setback from promoting American values & priorities pic.twitter.com/TME4mpRR3R — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) October 9, 2018

Earlier today, @nikkihaley announced her retirement as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. I am grateful for the leadership and service of my dear friend. I released the following statement regarding her retirement:

More here: https://t.co/K0aS2LdLsF pic.twitter.com/GctgB6iLx7 — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) October 9, 2018

America will long benefit from the exceptional tenure of @nikkihaley at the UN. She represented our country with certitude and smarts, strengthened relations with allies and stood up for our vital interests around the world. A leader of rare ability. Thank you, Madam Ambassador. — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) October 9, 2018

.@nikkihaley has been a passionate & effective Ambassador to the @UN on behalf of the United States. Her steadfast, clear-eyed approach to defining our role in the world and advancing America's interests has been invaluable. Tremendously grateful for her service to our nation. pic.twitter.com/IK9LqQ96li — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) October 9, 2018

Thank you @nikkihaley for being a strong defender of America while serving at the @UN. Your presence has been a welcomed change in support of our allies like Israel, when the Obama administration stayed silent. Americans are grateful for your service. — Rep. Todd Rokita (@ToddRokita) October 9, 2018

I thank Ambassador Haley for her courageous advocacy for America and American values, and wish her the best on this new chapter. She has served our country well, and she will be sorely missed. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) October 9, 2018

She brought much needed moral clarity to an institution that sorely lacks it, and stood up for allies such as Israel while condemning brutal regimes in places such as #Iran, #Cuba, and #Venezuela. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) October 9, 2018

.@nikkihaley has demonstrated exceptional leadership at the helm of the U.S. mission in New York. She has been a steadfast advocate for the United States and our values by promoting human rights, democracy, and by standing with those struggling for freedom from tyranny. pic.twitter.com/eo5JAXCJjc — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) October 9, 2018

Best wishes and thanks to @NikkiHaley for her outstanding job at UN. Has served America well. Leaves great legacy and has even greater future. Congrats. pic.twitter.com/dDQm47EjBx — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) October 9, 2018

.@NikkiHaley has been a strong voice for American values at @USUN and will be deeply missed. — Diane Black (@RepDianeBlack) October 9, 2018