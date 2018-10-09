SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not much, but we have our first look at the new live-action “Star Wars” show from director Jon Favreau.

StarWars.com unveiled a photo from the set of the new show, which is set to be called “The Mandalorian.” The photo shows a lone Mandalorian warrior — who looks similar to Boba Fett — walking through a market or bazaar.

See the first photo below:

Director Dave Filoni will work on the first episode, along with Deborah Chow (“Jessica Jones”), Rick Famuyiwa (“Dope”), Bryce Dallas Howard (“Jurassic World”) and Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok”).

Favreau shared information about the show Wednesday, which included the first synopsis of the live-action epic.

The same text was shared on StarWars.com.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. "The Mandalorian" is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Favreau told The Nerdist that he will play an alien in the new show. He said that the show will take place about 11 year after the Battle of Yavin, which took place in “A New Hope,” according to my report for the Deseret News.

“This news means that the show will be completely different from the long-developed live-action show from George Lucas,” according to The Verge. “That project was first announced in 2005 and would have been set in the underworld of the galactic capital, Coruscant, sometime between ‘Revenge of the Sith’ and ‘A New Hope.’ In this new setting, Favreau will likely be able to explore the rise of the First Order along with the other major developments that led to the events of the sequel trilogy.”