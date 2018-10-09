SALT LAKE CITY — More snow fell across the Beehive State over the weekend.
Snow fell in Utah’s mountains this weekend, blanketing parts of Bald Mountain, Big Cottonwood Canyon, Indian Canyon and roads like SR-14, SR-20 and SR-12 near Boulder with white, feathery snow.
See a quick photo of the snowfall below.
Park City saw early morning snow this morning, too. Snow levels hovered in areas around 6,500 to 7,000 feet in elevation, according to the National Weather Service.
Here’s a shot of a family literally building a snowman near Brian Head, courtesy of KSL Newsradio.
On Monday morning, KSL-TV showed off Park City’s falling snow in its traffic and weather alert.
Meanwhile, a photo of a snow-covered Bryce Canyon in southern Utah began trending on Reddit over the weekend, too. It was first posted Friday.
r/Utah - Inspiration Point panorama, Bryce Canyon National Park, Garfield County, Utah [OC] [11580 x 5216] from UtahComment on this story
A similar photo, deemed “first snow of fall in Utah” earned more than 34,000 upvotes on Reddit, too.
r/EarthPorn - First Snow of Fall in Utah [OC][1228x1840] from EarthPorn