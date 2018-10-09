SALT LAKE CITY — Four people suspected of committing a series of armed robberies were arrested following a chase with police early Tuesday.

The four allegedly held up more than a half-dozen 7-Eleven stores since last week.

Lorenz Proctor, 23, and Noldon Oliver, 18, of West Valley City, and two juveniles were arrested Tuesday morning. The adults were in the process of being booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

Earlier in the day, a 7-Eleven at 1285 N. Redwood Road was robbed at gunpoint by three males at 1:44 a.m. with a fourth believed to be waiting in a getaway vehicle outside, said Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking. The three inside the store pistol-whipped the clerk before leaving, he said.

At 2:11 a.m., a 7-Eleven at 875 E. 400 South was robbed of money by the same three, Wilking said. No one was injured in that incident.

After that, the group is suspected of committing two to three more robberies in Magna, West Valley City and South Jordan, he said, before being arrested following a chase with Unified police about 4 a.m.

The same men are suspected of robbing 7-Eleven stores in Sandy, West Jordan and Midvale on Friday.

At 4:24 a.m. on Friday, a Sandy police officer went to a 7-Eleven, 7800 S. 700 East, to keep an eye on the store. Stores in Midvale and West Jordan had just been robbed and the officer went to the store in Sandy as a precaution, according to police. When be got there, he discovered the store had been robbed just a minute earlier, police stated.

In that case, two men brandished handguns and took money.

