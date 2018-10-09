SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 10.

America’s religious freedom ambassador spoke at BYU Monday. He said world leaders can help secure a safer, more prosperous future through religious freedom. Read more.

Sister Barbara Bowen Ballard’s funeral was on Monday. She was remembered for the love, service and light she gave others. Read more.

Utah County joined the federal lawsuit in a fight against the opioid crisis. Read more.

Utah’s approval rating for Trump has changed dramatically in the last two years. Read more.

Watch this quick rundown of all the situations for 6A, 5A and 4A high school football.

The voice of the BYU Cougars, Paul James, died at home after a longtime illness. Read more.

A man with a gun shut down I-15 for hours in northern Utah. Read more.

