SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 10.
America’s religious freedom ambassador spoke at BYU Monday. He said world leaders can help secure a safer, more prosperous future through religious freedom. Read more.
Sister Barbara Bowen Ballard’s funeral was on Monday. She was remembered for the love, service and light she gave others. Read more.
Utah County joined the federal lawsuit in a fight against the opioid crisis. Read more.
Utah’s approval rating for Trump has changed dramatically in the last two years. Read more.
Watch this quick rundown of all the situations for 6A, 5A and 4A high school football.
The voice of the BYU Cougars, Paul James, died at home after a longtime illness. Read more.
A man with a gun shut down I-15 for hours in northern Utah. Read more.
A look back at general conference:
- What was talked about at general conference? Review the talks by theme
- 'My heart is so grateful': Twitter celebrates 12 new temples announced at general conference
- 6 things you may be wondering about the new Sunday worship schedule for Latter-day Saints
- Twitter reacts to shorter Sunday meeting announcement
Our most popular stories:
- Is it time for BYU to give QB Zach Wilson more snaps?
- Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum recounts time he was caught in the Donovan Mitchell-Ben Simmons rookie beef
- How Ancestry.com helped two strangers discover they're brothers
National headlines:Comment on this story
- Kavanaugh Debuts On Supreme Court, Pledging To Be A 'Team Player' [NPR]
- President Trump apologizes to Brett Kavanaugh and his family at ceremonial swearing-in as Supreme Court justice [Fox News]
- Hurricane Michael Forecast to Intensify and Bring a Dangerous Threat of Storm Surge, Damaging Winds to Florida Panhandle; Hurricane Warnings Issued [Weather.com]
- New York crash victim text messaged that limo was in ‘terrible condition’ before accident killed 20 [Fox News]
- The US-China dispute 'is not about the trade deficit,' Barclays says [CNBC]