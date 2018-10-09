SALT LAKE CITY — As a play-by-play announcer, you know you made an impact on a lot of people when fans from your archrival respect you.
Such was the case for Paul James, who passed away at age 87 on Saturday after a longtime battle with an illness.
Here’s one of many classy reactions to the news that a Utah sports legend had passed on.
“Not a BYU fan. Never was a BYU fan,” diehard University of Utah fan @UteBeliever wrote on Twitter. But growing up in Utah in the late 70s, 80s and 90s, he and (Bill) Marcroft were the soundtrack to my young sports imagination. Both are legends with unique, characteristic voices. RIP, Paul James.”
BYU fans, of course, also shared fond memories of James, who called the plays for the Cougars from 1965 through 2000.
Not surprisingly, Twitter was flooded with tributes, including from his successor, former BYU athletes and broadcasting colleagues.
One fun part of James’ career is that the legendary announcer was the Voice of the Utes before he became the Voice of the Cougars.
ANOTHER BYU LEGEND
The legend of Taysom Hill continues to grow. Having already found his way into the hearts of the New Orleans Saints team and fanbase, the former Cougar quarterback found his way into the end zone for the first time in his NFL career.
Check this stat out!
Hill has gained a prestigious fan.
The 33-year-old Bush might be surprised to find out that this kid is actually only five years younger than him. Hill is 28.
ANOTHER (NON-BYU) LEGEND
A different legend paid respect to a guy who broke his record on Monday night. In a hilarious video, Peyton Manning congratulated — well, eventually congratulated — Drew Brees for breaking his all-time NFL passing record. He also gave him advance kudos for the TD record he’s on pace to surpass.
AND FINALLY ...
Here’s a nice Paul James obit produced by Jeremiah Jensen and KSL-TV: