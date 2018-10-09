SALT LAKE CITY — As a play-by-play announcer, you know you made an impact on a lot of people when fans from your archrival respect you.

Such was the case for Paul James, who passed away at age 87 on Saturday after a longtime battle with an illness.

Here’s one of many classy reactions to the news that a Utah sports legend had passed on.

“Not a BYU fan. Never was a BYU fan,” diehard University of Utah fan @UteBeliever wrote on Twitter. But growing up in Utah in the late 70s, 80s and 90s, he and (Bill) Marcroft were the soundtrack to my young sports imagination. Both are legends with unique, characteristic voices. RIP, Paul James.”

BYU fans, of course, also shared fond memories of James, who called the plays for the Cougars from 1965 through 2000.

Paul James was amazing and really made me a BYU fan with his call of both home and away games. The call in shows after the games on the 1 hr 30 min drives home were my favorite. RIP to the voice of BYU football of many trips taken to home games with my dad growing up. — Casey Finlinson (@Findaddy81) October 8, 2018

My love for BYU sports came from 2 people: my dad and Paul James. I listened to hundreds of games with my dad on the radio before we could watch them. RIP, Paul. Thank you. — ƃuoɹʇsɯɹɐ uǝq (@dryflyelk) October 9, 2018

This weekend we lost a #BYU Legend. As a kid in Orem, I spent countless nights listening to Paul James the 'Voice of the Cougars' bring to life the great moments of @BYUfootball & @BYUbasketball. The two will always remain inseparable in my mind. Thanks for the memories PJ! ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LkDHb3S9Ih — Duff Tittle (@dufftittle) October 9, 2018

Paul James has been a hero of mine since I was a kid and that before I learned he literally sequestered himself in his den and prepped for each BYU Football call whilst listening to Pavarotti. RIP to the Voice of the Cougs. https://t.co/LhLsK8j0Wu — Zach Bloxham (@zblox) October 9, 2018

Not surprisingly, Twitter was flooded with tributes, including from his successor, former BYU athletes and broadcasting colleagues.

For generations of BYU supporters, "Voice of the Cougars" is a title that could really only belong to one person, and it was Paul James. May his countless fans and his dear family members be comforted by their memories of "PJ" and the many ways in which he enriched their lives. — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) October 9, 2018

Saddened to hear of the passing of Paul James, the iconic Utah radio personality for @kslnewsradio He was a fixture in Utah sports - his voice called some of the biggest moments in sports. He was a friend to this young BYU kicker. A good man. God bless. https://t.co/FdtII10H4M — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) October 9, 2018

I echo all of the tributes to my good friend Paul James. First, I am saddened by his passing. Second, I appreciate the great opportunity I had to broadcast football games with him for 20 seasons. He thrilled me with his call of "touchdown" for BYU or opponent — Marc Lyons (@marclyonsbyu) October 9, 2018

So sad to hear about the passing of Paul James. Legendary, iconic voice that we all listened to - regardless of school affiliation. — Scott Garrard (@ScottyG1280) October 8, 2018

Crazy when you consider Paul James called every play ever played at #BYU by Gary Sheide, Gifford Nielsen, Marc Wilson, Jim McMahon, Steve Young, Robbie Bosco,Ty Detmer, my broadcast partner Blaine Fowler and many more. He was with LaVell from start to finish!Classic!#BYUFootball — Dave McCann (@DaveMcCannKSL) October 9, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of long time BYU broadcaster Paul James. He was a consummate pro, a gentleman and very kind to a newcomer from Chicago back in 1991. RIP Paul. — Steve Klauke (@slbeesradio) October 8, 2018

Paul James is the gold standard of broadcasters in my mind. Warm, genuine, class. What a loss. He impacted so many people for the better, including me and every member of my family. I aspire to be even a hundredth of the professional and man he was.



R.I.P PJ.#BYU #BYUSN pic.twitter.com/yVGLoeBw9T — Spencer Linton (@Spencer_Linton) October 9, 2018

One fun part of James’ career is that the legendary announcer was the Voice of the Utes before he became the Voice of the Cougars.

ANOTHER BYU LEGEND

AP New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) scores a touchdown in front of Washington Redskins linebacker Mason Foster (54) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

The legend of Taysom Hill continues to grow. Having already found his way into the hearts of the New Orleans Saints team and fanbase, the former Cougar quarterback found his way into the end zone for the first time in his NFL career.

Check this stat out!

Taysom Hill and Drew Brees have combined for over 500 Touchdowns. — Brett Fitzgerald (@BreakfastGerald) October 9, 2018

Hill has gained a prestigious fan.

I love watching this kid Taysom Hill play! Absolute beast — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) October 9, 2018

The 33-year-old Bush might be surprised to find out that this kid is actually only five years younger than him. Hill is 28.

ANOTHER (NON-BYU) LEGEND

A different legend paid respect to a guy who broke his record on Monday night. In a hilarious video, Peyton Manning congratulated — well, eventually congratulated — Drew Brees for breaking his all-time NFL passing record. He also gave him advance kudos for the TD record he’s on pace to surpass.

Congratulations, @drewbrees!



Peyton Manning's really happy you broke his record.



Well ... kind of. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aUxXIDFzI8 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 9, 2018

AND FINALLY ...

Here’s a nice Paul James obit produced by Jeremiah Jensen and KSL-TV: