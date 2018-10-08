Every fall across the state of Utah, girls soccer teams battle for the right to advance to the state tournament.

Regions are won and lost and playoff seeds earned as teams attempt to set themselves up for a deep and successful a postseason run as possible.

This year, like every year, has been no different and starting Tuesday, Oct. 9, all of the work will be put to the test as the state tournament kicks off at high schools across the state.

Here is a look at who the titles favorites are in each respective classification.

6A

Boasting an overall record of 15-1-0, and an 11-1 mark in Region 4, the defending state champion American Fork Cavemen stand, on paper at least, as the prohibitive favorites to win the 6A state title.

After all, American Fork returned more than a few vital players from last season’s championship run, including the Deseret News’ 2017 Ms. Soccer Jamie Shepherd, Rachel McCarthy, Addie Holmstead and Haven Empey, and are ranked among the best teams in the country.

TopDrawerSoccer has American Fork rated as the 34th best team in the nation, USA Today has them slated as the eighth best in Region IV, which includes the states of California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah and Washington, and MaxPreps has them as the 14th best in America.

Simply put, they look the part of a champion.

I feel like we are better than we have been all season. American Fork coach Derek Dunn

And yet, despite their immaculate record, things haven’t gone all that smoothly this season for the Cavemen.

“We have had some ups and downs this season, on and off the field. It was kind of rough to be honest,” American Fork head coach Derek Dunn said. “Being at the top isn’t as easy as everyone thinks it is.”

Injuries have been a problem — American Fork lost one of its starting center backs for the year a couple of weeks ago — but nothing has been more difficult to handle than success.

“What was hard was keeping everyone humble, knowing that we still had to do what we needed to do inside (our program),” said Dunn. “It is only my fourth year here, but I didn’t realize how hard it was going to be to keep everyone on the same page, to keep that team mentality as much as we needed to. That to me was the hardest part.”

Heading into the postseason, Dunn believes his team has turned a corner, however.

“I feel like we are better than we have been all season,” he said. “We got a lot of things organized at the end of the year. We are in a good place and we are better than we were before we went into the tournament last year.”

The preeminent challenger to an American Fork repeat is the same squad that fell to the Cavemen in the title game last season, the Syracuse Titans.

Syracuse is almost as well-regarded as American Fork on a national scale, boasts an identical record, and statistically have been even better than the defending champs.

Leading the way has been the goal-scoring duo of Caroline Stringfellow (18 goals) and Ashlyn Hall (16), but defense is where the Titans took the biggest leap this season. Syracuse gave up just nine goals all year, a classification-best, buoyed by the play of Kelsey Steed, Porter Brown and goalie Brooklyn Stringfellow, among others.

"I’m really happy with how were are playing," Syracuse head coach Taylor Allen said. "Caroline looks like Caroline, Sarah (Wynn) is playing out of her mind and so is Ashlyn. Adriana Owen seems to be that third offensive threat and our backline is tougher than they were last year.

"We returned everybody on our back line and that group was probably our weakness last year," Allen added. "They have improved. Kelsey is a freak, in a good way, and she isn’t shining as much because everyone has stepped up around her."

Other title contenders include Lone Peak — the Knights handed American Fork it’s only loss this season — Layton and Davis.

5A

More so than perhaps any other classification, the 5A classification is replete with elite title contenders.

Heading into the playoffs, the favorite has to be the defending champion Maple Mountain Golden Eagles, however.

“I feel like Maple Mountain, who we played in the first round last year, is a team I can see making a great run in the tournament,” Murray head coach Brady Smith said.

I think we have had probably our worst year of injuries in 20 years, but we have such a deep team that I don’t think it has affected us a lot. Maple Mountain coach Craig Lamont

The Golden Eagles were dominant early this season, winning eight of their first nine games, many of which ended early due to the mercy rule. Injuries — Maple Mountain lost four players to torn ACLs — and the difficult competition in Region 8 negated some of that early success — Maple Mountain lost region contests to both the Timberwolves and the Falcons — but heading into the postseason the Golden Eagles are as good as any team.

“We are playing well,” Golden Eagles coach Craig Lamont said. “I think we have had probably our worst year of injuries in 20 years, but we have such a deep team that I don’t think it has affected us a lot.”

Maple Mountain has four of the best goal scorers in the classification in Anna Pickering (11 goals), Allie Fryer (15), Avery Frischknecht (12) and Paola Garcia (10) and per Lamont, the best goalkeeper in the state in Makiah Herrin (five shutouts).

“Our offense should be firing on all cylinders now, and we’ve got some injury recovery coming back on our backline which is good,” Lamont said. “We are playing well and the girls want to win.”

Perhaps the biggest threat to a Maple Mountain repeat are the Murray Spartans. The Spartans were far and away the best team in Region 6, are currently considered the top team in the classification by the Deseret News and boast their own elite goal scorers in Sammie Sofonia (20 goals), Sydney Wilcken (12) and Abbi Graham (11).

Scoring hasn’t been a problem in recent years for Murray, and it’s been a leap forward on defense that has sparked the team's elite turn.

“I feel like this year is the first in the last three or four years where our defense has been locked in,” Smith said. “We have continued to do the things we’ve done previously on the offensive side, but our defense has a different attitude. We are definitely in a good place. We are healthy and focused.”

Other title contenders include Timpview, Corner Canyon, Viewmont, Timpanogos, and Skyridge. Also, Skyline, Brighton, East, and Roy. It really is anyone’s guess as to who will come away victorious.

“To be really honest, we don’t know,” Lamont said. “We know the teams in our own region the best and without question, they all have the ability to beat any team.

“Those Salt Lake and Bountiful schools could be just dynamite. All we really know is that there are multiple teams in the state that have that (championship) potential.”

4A

Unlike many of the classifications this season, 4A has lacked a thoroughly dominant team.

There have been great ones to be sure, like the Logan Grizzlies, who went undefeated in Region 12, or the Snow Canyon Warriors (12-1-3 overall, 10-0-2 in Region 9 — the Warriors won the region championship).

Bonneville and Park City duked it out for the Region 11 title, each finishing 11-1-0 in region play — Park City was awarded the No.1 seed — and Orem claimed the Region 10 title with a 14-4-1 overall mark, 10-1-1 in region.

The reality is, however, that the state title is up for grabs.

I have just been focusing on our team and we really just take it one game at a time. Whoever we play next is the only team we care about. Logan coach Natalie Norris

Fourteen teams won eight or more games this year. 10, meanwhile, managed nine victories. Seven schools earned double digits wins, six of which won 12 or more contests.

The classification was about as balanced as they come, which should make sure an unpredictable playoff.

It is for that reason, among others, that Logan head coach Natalie Norris and her Grizzlies are only focused on the next game they play, rather than who might stand in the way of a state title run.

“I haven’t really been paying attention (to other teams),” Norris said. “I have just been focusing on our team and we really just take it one game at a time. Whoever we play next is the only team we care about.”

That attitude helped the Grizzlies to an impressive region title, in a region Bonneville head coach Rob McDaniel called “one of the stronger regions.”

“To come out on top of that region you are a dang good team,” he said.

“I feel like we are coming together really nicely,” Norris added. “There are obviously things we can fine tune, but I feel like we are playing really well as a team. I am excited to see how state goes.”

McDaniel’s Lakers, meanwhile, were the runners-up in last seasons state tournament, and, despite at times enduring a shaky season, hope to improve upon that run.

“I think our last game we played pretty well,” McDaniel said. “The second half of our season wasn’t quite as good, we didn’t play as well as we did during the first half of the season, but going into the playoffs we have talked about a lot of things, watched a lot of game film and I think we have learned a lot from it. I think they are ready now. Our struggles kind of got their attention. I think they are pretty fired up for the playoffs.”

Bonneville is not alone in that, as all 16 playoff participants are excited for the postseason and most have as good a chance as any to hoist the championship trophy at the end.

3A

Last season, the Judge Memorial Bulldogs advanced as far as the 3A state title game, before falling to the Morgan Trojans 4-1.

It was the first playoff experience for most, if not all of the Bulldogs and something they have not forgotten.

“The girls had a little bit of a taste last year,” Judge Memorial head coach Scott Platz said. “It was the first experience of postseason high school soccer for any of them, and they made it to the championship game. They are focused on getting back there and they want a different result.”

It was the first experience of postseason high school soccer for any of them, and they made it to the championship game. They are focused on getting back there and they want a different result. Judge coach Scott Platz

That has shown throughout the season, as the Bulldogs have been far and away the best team in the classification and as such are the favorites to claim the 3A state title.

Judge Memorial finished the regular season with a 12-3 record, 8-0 in Region 13 and most impressively an unbeaten mark against 3A teams.

The Bulldogs defeated the defending champion Trojans twice, knocked off the Manti Templars, a 3A semifinalist a season ago, and even took down some higher classification opponents.

“We have a pretty good group,” Platz said. “This a senior group, so the leadership is there. We have players that can keep the ball out and finish.”

Keeping the ball out of the goal has been the Bulldogs greatest strength — Judge gave up just two goals during region play — but, in reality, they are a complete team.

“I feel like we are on the right track,” Platz said. “We have been pretty good on the offensive side and on the defensive side.”

If anyone is to stand in the way of a Judge title run it is Morgan. The Trojans claimed the title last year and have been the Bulldogs greatest challenger this season.

“Morgan is good,” said Platz. “They were up 2-0 on us (in the last game of the regular season) before we rallied.”

Manti should also be in title contention, as the Templars went undefeated in Region 15 — Platz noted that the Templars “gave us some headaches” — as well as the Delta Rabbits, who were undefeated in Region 14.

“Our classification is pretty decent overall,” said Platz. “There will be good competition."

2A

Just like last year and many a season prior, the 2A classification is all but certain to come down Rowland Hall versus Waterford.

The pair of rivals has been dominant all year long, combining for 24 wins and just three losses. Each side has beaten the other — Waterford took the first contest 2-1, while Rowland Hall, the defending champs, bounced back for a 3-2 triumph in the second meeting— with the rubber match expected to come in the state championship game.

The team is just very different. I don’t think winning the title is necessarily their motivation, they just want to get better. Rowland Hall coach Bobby Kennedy

“It is a healthy rivalry,” Rowland Hall head coach Bobby Kennedy said. “It is competitive.”

This season more than the last.

The Winged Lions lost nine seniors off their 2017 championship team, a fact that has led to a few growing pains.

“This team is very different,” said Kennedy. “We had nine seniors on last year’s roster and we didn’t carry a single freshman on varsity. This year we have three to four freshmen that start. The team is just very different. I don’t think winning the title is necessarily their motivation, they just want to get better.”

Leading the way for Rowland Hall has been a duo of goal scorers, Lizzie Carlin (18 goals) and Summer Connery (15).

Waterford, meanwhile, has been paced by the play of Seven Castain (18 goals), Anna Wood (16) and Sami Morris (14) and is the only 2A team that boasts as much talent as the Winged Lions.

"If we can keep everyone healthy, we are playing really well," Waterford head coach Tim Dolbin said.

As for the seemingly inevitable matchup between the teams, Dolbin noted that "we have played each other a lot of times and we can always count on (Rowland Hall) playing good technical soccer and them us. It is fun because it is usually a close game.

“No disrespect to the other teams (in the classification), but there is a talent gap,” Kennedy added. “It isn’t about work rate care or coaching, we just have a little more talent than the other teams in the classification, except for Waterford.”