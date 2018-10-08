PROVO — If something's broken, you fix it. It's a simple concept and it was the overall theme of BYU coach Kalani Sitake's press conference on Monday, whose team is coming off a devastating 45-20 loss to Utah State, which came on the heels of a 35-7 loss to Washington.

No one involved with BYU's football program is happy about the results, least of all is Sitake himself, who stated things could be influx for every aspect of his team, as the Cougars prepare to take on Hawaii this Saturday and for the remainder of the season.

“I’m open to everything, as far as change, if it will help make us better,” Sitake said. “That being said, it’s schedule, personnel, scheme — whatever we need to perform better, that’s what we’re looking at. We’ll tweak some things here and there and build upon our core principles.”

A lot of the focus with regards to personnel has been directed toward the quarterback position, where fans and even some in the media have suggested freshman Zach Wilson get a shot at the starting quarterback spot. Wilson competed hard with Tanner Mangum for the starting spot throughout fall practices but narrowly gave way to the senior signal-caller about two weeks before the start of the season.

Sitake expressed confidence in Wilson and mentioned the final decision to make a change at quarterback will ultimately rest with him.

“I’m open to anything. That’s what it comes down to,” Sitake said. “Everyone will compete and we’ll see who plays on Saturday, at every position.”

As Sitake mentioned, changes the coaching staff is exploring involve schemes and most everything else. In both blowout losses the Cougars kept the game within reason until after the first half, before both the Aggies and Huskies hit their strides in the third quarter, with the Cougars unable to adjust effectively to what was being thrown at them.

“The game of football is all about adjustments,” Sitake said. “Having the ability to adjust is the most important thing, whether it’s during a drive, after a drive or a series is complete, or halftime. You’re always looking at ways you can adjust…You can’t keep doing the same thing and expect different results.”

Every adjustment made will be scrutinized in earnest when BYU hosts Hawaii this coming Saturday.