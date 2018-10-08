SALT LAKE CITY — Legendary broadcaster Paul James, who was best known for his role as the voice of BYU sports, passed away on Saturday, multiple KSL employees have reported.

James died on Saturday, according to Ch. 5 anchorman Dave McCann and sportscaster Jeremiah Jensen.

Sad to hear of the passing of the great Paul James, the legendary voice of the Cougars died Saturday night. He set the standard for sports broadcasting @KSL5TV and #BYU. I still remember waiting for one of his broadcasts to end so I could get his autograph. He was first class. — Dave McCann (@DaveMcCannKSL) October 8, 2018

The longtime voice of the BYU Cougars Paul James passed away Saturday at the age of 87. He is a part of so many great moments in @BYUCougars history. Here is a few. #BYU pic.twitter.com/BdiyKl9nWo — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) October 8, 2018

James' broadcasting career began in Salt Lake City in the early 1950s with KDYL-TV. Though he eventually became well known for his authorative calls of BYU football and basketball, the Ogden native began his play-by-play duties by calling University of Utah sports.

In 1965, James began his BYU broadcasting career and sports director duties with KSL. He continued doing sportscasts on Ch. 5 with longtime colleagues Dick Nourse (anchorman) and Bob Welti (weather) until 1991.

James retired as the BYU play-by-play announcer after LaVell Edwards' final season in 2000. He was succeded by Greg Wrubell, who continues to call BYU football, basketball and women's soccer.

I am heartbroken to hear that Paul James has passed away. This was the last time I was with "PJ," and it was two years ago--too long ago.



He meant a great deal to me, and I would not have the career I do now were it not for him. He was a magnificent mentor, and a wonderful man. pic.twitter.com/1P99gdIpK6 — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) October 9, 2018

