SALT LAKE CITY — Legendary broadcaster Paul James, who was best known for his role as the voice of BYU sports, passed away on Saturday, multiple KSL employees have reported.

James died on Saturday, according to Ch. 5 anchorman Dave McCann and sportscaster Jeremiah Jensen.

James' broadcasting career began in Salt Lake City in the early 1950s with KDYL-TV. Though he eventually became well known for his authorative calls of BYU football and basketball, the Ogden native began his play-by-play duties by calling University of Utah sports.

In 1965, James began his BYU broadcasting career and sports director duties with KSL. He continued doing sportscasts on Ch. 5 with longtime colleagues Dick Nourse (anchorman) and Bob Welti (weather) until 1991.

James retired as the BYU play-by-play announcer after LaVell Edwards' final season in 2000. He was succeded by Greg Wrubell, who continues to call BYU football, basketball and women's soccer.

This story will be updated.

