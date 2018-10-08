CLEARFIELD — Both directions of I-15 are closed in Clearfield while police "are dealing with a situation" Monday evening, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

"Clearfield PD was dealing with an incident that has moved onto the interstate. I-15 is shut down in both directions until the situation is resolved," UHP tweeted around 4:45 p.m.

Late Monday evening, UHP said its Special Emergency Response Team was called to help resolve the incident.

The freeway is shut down from northbound 700 South to 5600 South in Roy and southbound 5600 South in Roy to 700 South in Clearfield. The on-ramps at 650 North are also "completely closed," Clearfield City tweeted.

Utah Department of Transportation tweeted about 7:30 p.m. that the freeway was also closed northbound at Hill Field Road in Layton. Heavy congestion is expected in Uintah in Weber County at the I-84 and U.S. 89 exchange, UDOT said.

Clearfield officials said the police activity was regarding a "public safety incident" and encouraged drivers to "use back roads as much as possible."

Videos submitted from bystanders at the scene show a person walking around on the freeway while police move in around them.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

The roadway is expected to remain closed while police work in the area. Drivers are encouraged to use I-84, U.S. 89 and state Route 126 as alternate routes.

A long line of cars was backed up at a standstill on both directions of the freeway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.