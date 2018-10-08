SALT LAKE CITY — All things considered, the Utah Utes have had their ups and downs this season. However, last weekend’s 40-21 win at 14th-ranked Stanford has them riding high as they prepare for Friday’s home game against Arizona.

“You like to play at peak capacity every week,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, who added that he doesn’t think that is possible for any team in the country to do. “But it is nice to know when we are hitting on all cylinders we are able to perform like we did."

The Utes (3-2, 1-2) received valuable contributions from their offense, defense and special teams in the upset. Although cornerback Jaylon Johnson stole the show with a rare 100-yard interception return for a touchdown, it was the offense that had a major breakthrough.

Utah’s much-maligned passing game was quite efficient. Quarterback Tyler Huntley completed 17 of 21 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown. The latter ended a drought that extended past the length of 16 quarters. That’s how much time had gone by between touchdown throws, dating back to early in the fourth quarter of the season opener against Weber State.

Huntley’s 57-yard scoring strike to Samson Nacua with 7:12 left in the fourth quarter snapped the improbable drought.

“Let’s call it an anomaly, an outlier,” Whittingham said. “We have a running back, Zack Moss, who’s a sledgehammer when we’re down there — all over the field, especially in the red zone, and I think it’s just how things have shaken out. We haven’t made a conscious effort to not throw the ball down there or any of that type of stuff. I think things will start to balance out maybe a little bit more as the season wears on.”

Whittingham is pleased with the progress of the passing game as a whole.

“I think it’s getting better. I know it’s getting better,” he said. “Very few drops, if any, on Saturday night and the protection is getting better. That’s really where it starts, with protection.

“I think our protection was a little spotty in the first few weeks and now it’s seemed to have settled in,” Whittingham continued.

Huntley was sacked just once at Stanford. The junior completed passes to seven different targets. Britain Covey led the way with eight receptions, while Brant Kuithe and Demari Simpkins had three catches apiece. Nacua was next with two.

The passing game complimented a ground attack that netted 222 yards. Moss paced the effort with 160 yards and two touchdowns.

“We know that we can do it. It’s just a matter of us going out and doing it,” Huntley said. “I felt like we did a good job of doing our job on Saturday and that’s why we came out with the win.”

Huntley noted that if the Utes execute and do their jobs that’s what happens.

Simpkins was even more definitive.

“I feel like we have the talent in the room to do whatever we want in the Pac-12, period,” he said. “Just to show the world what we’re all about, what the Utah offense can do. Like I’ve said, we know what we can do. It’s just a matter of showing it.”

In terms of the season, Whittingham said the most disappointing game overall was the trip to Northern Illinois — even though it was a 17-6 victory. He noted the losses that followed to Washington (21-7) and Washington State (28-24) were somewhat ill-timed.

_“_A lot of it had to do with catching two teams that are playing really well and are really talented,” Whittingham said.

The Utes, he noted, are developing momentum.

"It is a big positive that we can build off last game, not only with the production but with the energy, the passion and the juice that they played with,” Whittingham said. “I think it started last week, even though we didn't win the game at Washington State. I think we are starting to figure out who we are and develop some confidence on offense. That will be a big push this week to continue that mindset."

Huntley emphasized that nobody likes losing.

“We actually could have won the games we lost,” he said. “That really, uh, makes you angrier and I feel like this game did a lot for us.”

Utah’s defense is coming off a big outing with four takeaways (two interceptions, two fumble recoveries) and four sacks against Stanford. The Utes made eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage. They made eight stops on third down.

“It was very fun,” said defensive end Bradlee Anae, who inflicted a lot of the damage. “I feel like our defense, as a whole, had fun.”

Anae added that Utah made Stanford, playing without star running back Bryce Love, one-dimensional. The Cardinal finished with 381 yards passing and just 42 rushing.

“Defensively we played the run well, but didn't hold up in the pass game as well as we wanted to,” said Whittingham, who acknowledged that Anae put good pressure on the quarterback and defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley dialed up some timely blitzes.

“I think our pass rush has gotten better as the season has gone on,” Whittingham said. “Hopefully it will continue to do so."

Special teams success is also on the rise. Senior Matt Gay was perfect in four field goal attempts and four extra-point kicks against Stanford.

“He hasn't had a whole lot of opportunities before Saturday night,” Whittingham said. “I think that was one of the primary differences in the game was our field goal and PAT unit scored 16 points as opposed to their three.”

Arizona (3-3, 2-1) at Utah (3-2, 1-2)

Rice-Eccles Stadium

Friday, 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700AM