TOOELE — Troopers have identified a 15-year-old girl killed in a rollover crash in Tooele County last week.

On Sept. 30, Samantha Marquez, of Salt Lake City, was in a 2006 Lexus with four other people driving west on I-80 at a high speed when the car left the road and drove into the median, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The car rolled several times and was severely damaged.

Investigators believe all five people in the car were juveniles or young adults. Three people were thrown from the car and Marquez died at the scene, UHP reported.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in reviewing the accident. It is unknown why the Lexus went off the road, but alcohol is suspected to have contributed to the crash, according to UHP troopers.