Senior Clayton Young and sophomore Kate Hunter both received National Athlete of the Week honors from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Monday.

Young made his season debut this past weekend and cruised to a first-place win at the Steve T. Reeder Memorial in Logan, Utah. He ran the 7k course in 21:04.6 and beat teammate Dallin Farnsworth by 10 seconds to lead the No. 2 BYU men's team to a perfect score.

Hunter won the women’s 5K at the Steve T. Reeder Memorial as she led the No. 9 BYU women's team to a first-place finish against No. 20 Utah State and No. 27 Utah. With her career-best time of 18:10.19, this was Hunter’s first collegiate championship finish.

Young and Hunter are the first runners to receive this national honor for the Cougars.

