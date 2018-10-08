Dixie State’s women’s golf team is in eighth place after the first round of play at the Western Washington Invitational on Monday at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club.

The Trailblazers battled through the soggy conditions to card a combined team score of 33-over 325, three strokes back of seventh-place Holy Names (322, +30) and 27 shots off the pace set by clubhouse leader Sonoma State (298, +6). Host WWU (304, +12) stands in second place, followed by British Columbia (310, +18) in third, Concordia-Oregon (313, +21) in fourth and Simon Fraser (314, +22) in fifth.

Junior Ashley Fernandez fired DSU’s low round of the day with a 5-over 78 with a pair of birdies to stand tied with five others in 18th place overall, while sophomore Kaitlynn Deeble also rolled in two birdies on her way to a 6-over 79 to tie for 23rd overall. Fellow sophomore Cailyn Cardall is tied for 34th after she shot an 8-over 81 with a team-high three birdies, followed by freshmen Madison Moss who's tied for 59th at plus-14 87 and Cayla Clark who's tied for 61st at plus-15 88.

Dixie State looks to move up the leaderboard in Tuesday’s final round, which begins at 9 a.m. PT.