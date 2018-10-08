Thousands gathered Monday to celebrate the “matchless life” of Sister Barbara Bowen Ballard — a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who made the lives of those around her “a little better, a little happier and better focused on the Lord and His gospel.”

The wife of President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sister Ballard died Oct. 1 at her home in Salt Lake City. She was 86.

A capacity congregation filled the chapel and overflow rooms of the Salt Lake Monument Park Stake Center in Salt Lake City to honor Sister Ballard.

Read the full Church News article here.