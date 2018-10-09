I was so sorry to hear that Sen. Hatch is retiring. I grew up in Salt Lake City, and from a very young age I’ve harbored a fantasy of seeing him have a moral awakening on the floor of the Senate, like Claude Rains’ character in "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington." But now his time in Washington is coming to an end, and he’s still a reprobate. He’s quickly running out of opportunities for a dramatic 11th-hour atonement.

The Kavanaugh confirmation vote would have been the perfect opportunity for him to stand up to the other members of his party and say that he couldn’t support the appointment of anyone with even a hint of impropriety to the highest court in the land.

Alas for Hatch, it was yet another missed chance for redemption.

Justin Kalm

Seattle, Washington