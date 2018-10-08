Strong. Brave. Vulnerable. Intelligent. Courageous. Professional. Bold.

Any of these complimentary words Sen. Hatch could have chosen to describe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford following her testimony in the Senate hearing. Instead, "attractive" is the one he chose.

And what did you mean by "attractive?"

"Pleasing," you said.

Dr. Ford had just endured some of the most difficult few hours of her life. Nothing about it was meant to be pleasing or attractive. Yet this is what Sen. Hatch chose to see and acknowledge, thereby diminishing this woman down to her physical attributes and minimizing her experience and her humanness.

This is why women across the nation right now are holding their breath, wiping their tears, reliving agony and trauma. Too many men, especially men in positions of power, do not see them as human beings, as subjects of their own lives "to act … and not to be acted upon," but as objects to be viewed, used and tossed aside.

These words Sen. Hatch chose perfectly illustrate the problem at the heart of these Senate hearings: Too many men see women merely as objects for them to look at or derive pleasure from.

Please let your words toward her and all women demonstrate the belief that "the worth of souls is great in the sight of God."

Megan Seawright

Provo