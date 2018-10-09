After reading Sen. Dan Hemmert’s guest opinion, 'Proposition 3 is not right for Utah' (Sept. 22), I had to share my story of how Medicaid has changed my life and provided the safety net I needed.

Nearly three decades ago, I was struck by a car while walking across the street in Salt Lake City, injuring my frontal lobe and leaving me with post-traumatic stress disorder. I was already diagnosed with mild autism and ADHD. This accident could have happened to anyone, but it set me back further than it may have for most people, especially in my pursuit of an education. Health care allowed me to pick myself back up and face these challenges through recovery and hard work.

Thanks to rehabilitation services and communication therapy covered by Medicaid, I was able to bounce back. I have since graduated from university with a bachelor’s degree in English and an associate degree in applied science and paralegal studies. My story would have a very different ending had I not been covered by Medicaid. Access to affordable health care has been critical to my recovery and beyond, ultimately leading to my ability to find a well-paying job since graduation.

I am now fully independent after moving into my own place. All the good things that happened in my life I owe to access to quality and affordable health care through Medicaid.

Jennifer Sweeney

Millcreek