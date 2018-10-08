Volleyball

McCall Tebbs, Panguitch (Sr.)

A three-year starter, McCall Tebbs helped lead Panguitch to a 6-1 record at the Sevier Valley Center Tournament last week and then a 9-1 record overall last week.

“McCall is a true team player, she is always there to lift and encourage her teammates. She is willing to put in extra time whether that be after practice or running to get her self in better shape. McCall always has a smile on her face and is willing to do whatever it takes to help those around her. I can't say enough about McCall,” said Panguitch coach Troy Norris.

Panguitch is the defending 1A volleyball state champs.

Boys Cross Country

Jason Davis, Woods Cross (Sr.)

Ran a great race at the Weber Country Fairgrounds last Friday to capture the Region 5 championship.

The senior finished strong with a time of 16:00.50 which was 27 seconds faster than the second-place finisher from Farmington.

"He has worked extremely hard and has been very diligent in his training in order to take the next step this fall. It was fun to have him win the Region 5 championship his senior year. We are looking forward to the competition at the state meet,” said Woods Cross coach Sam Wood.

As a junior last year Davis finished 34th at the state meet but he’s looking to improve upon that performance in next week’s state meet.

Football

Brydger Purdy, Wasatch (Sr.)

Has been instrumental all year in leading Wasatch to six victories, including last Friday’s 13-10 win over Maple Mountain.

The linebacker recorded 14 tackles and forced a fumble to lead the way defensively and then all caught five passes for 70 yards including a 35-yarder in the first quarter to open the scoring.

“Brydger Purdy is a three-way starter for us. He was selected as a team captain by his teammates for his leadership on the field, in the community and in the classroom. He carries 3.95 GPA, is taking many college courses while participating in football. Brydger is the emotional leader of the team."

Girls Soccer

Bizzy Arevalo, Logan (So.)

Marched through Region 12 play unscathed, and the play of this sophomore is a big reason why.

Arevalo has scored 11 goals this season, including a goal in each of Logan’s two games last week to wrap up the perfect regular season.

“Bizzy has been an instrumental player to our success as a team this season. Her work ethic, fitness, skill, and soccer IQ make her one of the most well-rounded players I have ever worked with. She gives her all every single day and it shows on the field, as she's a major contributor in both goals and assists. A great teammate as well, Bizzy has it all. I love coaching her and we wouldn't be the same team without her,” said Logan coach Natalie Norris.

Logan opens the 4A playoffs this Wednesday when it hosts Pine View.

Girls Cross Country

Karli Branch, Corner Canyon (Sr.)

Last year’s 5A cross country state champ is positioning herself for a potential repeat.

Branch dominated the Region 7 championships at Kiwanis Park in Provo last Friday finishing 40 seconds faster than second place.

Branch posted a time of 17:41.40 followed by Brighton’s Caroline Rupper in second place.

Girls Tennis

Jacque Dunyon, Weber (So.)

Just a sophomore, Dunyon marched through the 6A state tournament last week with ease to claim the first singles title last week at Liberty Park.

She won her first two matches 6-0, 6-0 and then won her semifinal match 6-0, 6-1 and the championship match 6-2, 6-0.

“The state title feels good, and I love my team and we've built a great bond and some friendships this year,” said Dunyon.

Boys Golf

Zach Jones, Lone Peak (Sr.)

Claimed medalist honors at last week’s 6A state championships in dramatic fashion.

Jones sank a 60-foot birdie on the par-4 18th to finish with a two-day total 136 to edge Davis’ Cole Ponich — last year’s champion — by one stroke.

"Walking up the green, I didn't think he was going to be that close, so when I saw he was that close, I knew I had to make the putt," Jones said.

Jones tied for second at last year’s state championships behind Ponich.