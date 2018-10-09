SALT LAKE CITY ― It was like finding money in the pocket of a jacket you haven’t worn in months, only better.

A Michigan man has struck it rich after finding out the meteorite he’d been using as a doorstop for 30 years is worth at least $100,000.

According to the Chicago Tribune, David Mazurek took his doorstop to Central Michigan University for examination after seeing reports in January of meteorite pieces selling for thousands of dollars.

"I said, 'Wait a minute. I wonder how much mine is worth,'" Mazurek reportedly said.

Mazurek said the meteorite came with a barn he bought in 1988 in Edmore, Michigan. According to the Chicago Tribune, he said the farmer who sold him the property told him it landed in his backyard in the 1930s.

Professor Mona Sirbescu of CMU said she could tell that the rock was “something special” right away. She sent two slices of it to the Smithsonian where it was confirmed that Mazurek’s door stop was indeed a space rock.

But not just any space rock. As reported by ABC News, the 23-pound hunk of iron and nickel is the sixth-largest meteorite found in Michigan.

Most meteorites typically consist of approximately 90 to 95 percent iron. BBC News reported that what makes the meteorite found in Michigan unique is that it is 88 percent iron and 12 percent nickel.

"It's the most valuable specimen I have ever held in my life, monetarily and scientifically,” Sirbescu said, according to ScienceAlert.

As for the future of the doorstop, Mazurek doesn’t plan on keeping it much longer. “Let’s get a buyer!” he told the Tribune.