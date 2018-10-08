CLEARFIELD — A certified nursing assistant at an assisted living center is accused of abusing at least two residents.

Jason Harold Knox, 30, of Hooper, was arrested Sunday for investigation of six counts of aggravated abuse of an elderly or disabled person.

Clearfield police were called to Chancellor Garden Assisted Living, 1425 S. 1500 East, on a report of abuse. Family members of a resident showed the investigating officer several videos, according to a Davis County Jail report.

"In the videos, Jason (Knox) is seen physically assaulting the victim by elbowing and shoving the victim against the wall," the report states.

The assaults happened on Sept. 14, Friday and Sunday, according to the report.

After Knox was arrested, he claimed to have assaulted another resident twice "by elbowing her in the chest," the report states.

Jeff Fischer, the president of MBK Senior Living, said his office was made aware of the allegations on Sunday and contacted police immediately. There had been no formal complaints against Knox prior to Sunday, he said. Knox was immediately fired.

The camera that recorded the alleged abuse was set up by the victim's family, he said.

The investigation is ongoing, Fischer said.

According to Utah court records, Knox has no criminal history except for traffic tickets.