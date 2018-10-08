SALT LAKE CITY — A poll has found that Utah has experienced the most dramatic drop in approval rating for President Donald Trump since his inauguration.

The poll, which was conducted by Morning Consult, found that as Trump’s support has declined nationwide since January 2017, three states — Utah, Arizona and New Mexico — have seen Trump’s approval go from at least 50 percent to a majority disapproval.

In Utah, about 58 percent of residents approved of the president when he was inaugurated in January 2017, according to Morning Consult, while 31 percent disapproved of him.

Fast forward to now and you’ll see Utah’s approval rating sits at 45 percent and his disapproval rating hovering around 50 percent, showing a switch from a majority approval to majority disapproval, according to the poll.

The poll, which surveyed voters in every state and compared it to numbers from his inauguration, had a margin of error of 6 percent in January 2017 and 2 percent in September 2018 for Utah.

The poll included a net change rating for each state, which took both the approval rating drop and disapproval increase into consideration.

Utah had the highest of any state with minus-32 (the state’s approval rating dropped 13 percent and disapproval rating increased 19 percent). His net approval was plus-27 in Jan. 2017 but dropped to minus-5 in Sept. 2018, a 32-point swing.

Washington, D.C., Illinois, New Mexico had the next highest net change with minus-31.

You can see a full list of all the states and their ratings here.

In September, a poll from UtahPolicy.com found that a majority of Utahns don’t believe President Trump deserves a second term.

The poll found 57 percent of likely Utah voters said it was a time for a new president when they were asked if Trump “performed his job well enough that he should be re-elected” in 2020, according to the Deseret News.

Only 38 percent of residents said that Trump should be re-elected, according to the poll.

"It certainly shows Republicans who support him in Utah have work to do if they want him to win," UtahPolicy.com publisher LaVarr Webb, who writes a political column for the Deseret News, told the Deseret News.

He added, "I think that does have to do with tone. He is just so bombastic and has such a great ego. All of that comes through, and it really turns off a lot of people."