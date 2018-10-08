Stock image
Criminal charges were filed Monday against a Taylorsville man who police say ran away from a crash that he caused, then unknowingly tried to get into a police car.

SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges were filed Monday against a Taylorsville man who police say ran away from a crash that he caused, then unknowingly tried to get into a police car.

Elbis Alejandro Nava-Gonzalez, 18, is charged in 3rd District Court with possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; causing a crash, a class B misdemeanor; and failing to yield, an infraction.

On Sept. 23, Nava-Gonzalez ran a stop sign in the dark without his headlights on and hit another vehicle, according to charging documents. Police say he then got out of his car and ran.

1 comment on this story

At the same time, a Salt Lake police officer was responding to that area on a report of shots fired. While en route to the scene, Nava-Gonzalez ran in front of the police officer's vehicle, causing him to stop to avoid hitting him, the charges state.

Nava-Gonzalez then allegedly went to the passenger door and attempted to open it while reaching into a purse he was carrying. The officer yelled at him to stop reaching into the purse.

"At that point, Nava-Gonzalez appeared to realize for the first time that the car he had tried to get into was a police car and was startled," according to the charges.

The officer later found a gun inside the purse, the charges state.

Prosecutors noted that Nava-Gonzalez is in the country illegally.

Pat Reavy
Pat Reavy Pat is a veteran police and courts reporter for the Deseret News and KSL.