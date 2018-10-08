SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges were filed Monday against a Taylorsville man who police say ran away from a crash that he caused, then unknowingly tried to get into a police car.

Elbis Alejandro Nava-Gonzalez, 18, is charged in 3rd District Court with possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; causing a crash, a class B misdemeanor; and failing to yield, an infraction.

On Sept. 23, Nava-Gonzalez ran a stop sign in the dark without his headlights on and hit another vehicle, according to charging documents. Police say he then got out of his car and ran.

At the same time, a Salt Lake police officer was responding to that area on a report of shots fired. While en route to the scene, Nava-Gonzalez ran in front of the police officer's vehicle, causing him to stop to avoid hitting him, the charges state.

Nava-Gonzalez then allegedly went to the passenger door and attempted to open it while reaching into a purse he was carrying. The officer yelled at him to stop reaching into the purse.

"At that point, Nava-Gonzalez appeared to realize for the first time that the car he had tried to get into was a police car and was startled," according to the charges.

The officer later found a gun inside the purse, the charges state.

Prosecutors noted that Nava-Gonzalez is in the country illegally.