Following a 24-point performance against Toronto, Joe Ingles was asked if it was “hard to maintain confidence” when he missed several early shots.

“No. I’m the best shooter in the league,” said the Jazz forward. “That’s a silly question.”

Point taken, but it can’t be worse than being asked, “How big was that win?” after every victory of the season.

TASTE OF VICTORY

How long should a key win be savored?

Not long, says Kyle Whittingham.

“We can be happy about this for about 12 hours,” he said after Utah’s 40-21 decision over Stanford.

In other words, the feeling lingers about as long as a medium-size chili and bean burrito.

But the good part is it leaves no nasty aftertaste.

GONE GUYS

Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke was succinct after media brought up the possible impact of having Kyle Beckerman and Stephen Sunday out this week.

“It means we’re without them,” Petke said, “so we have to figure out another course.”

Meanwhile, the media can work on figuring out better questions.

UNEXCUSED ABSENCE

Steve Griffin Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake watches from the sideline as the game starts to slip away during the Utah State versus BYU football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

A headline prior to last week’s Utah State-BYU game said, “BYU embraces short week, looks forward to playing ‘best game’ Friday against Utah State.”

Cougars: “Wait. The game was on Friday?”

WELL(S) SAID

USU coach Matt Wells has often said a series isn’t a rivalry if one team dominates.

Considering the Aggies beat BYU by a combined score of 85-44 the last two years, maybe the Cougars should just call it “an unfortunate confluence of events.”

TIDE PRIDE

Alabama’s Nick Saban chided students at Bryant-Denny Stadium for not filling all their seats for the Crimson Tide’s 56-14 whipping of lowly Louisiana.

The good news is there are still four games for students to bounce back for that all-important game against The Citadel.

THE DEAD ZONE

Steelers’ receiver Antonio Brown says his connection with Ben Roethlisberger is like Wi-Fi.

“Sometimes the connection is poor,” he told ESPN. “Sometimes the connection is great. But it’s always connected.”

Clearly Brown has never tried making a call from the appliance aisle at Costco.

POPULARITY PLUS

Seattle Times columnist Dwight Perry points out the nine most disliked college football programs, according to a Wall Street Journal survey, are also the teams with the most wins.

UTEP is thinking: “So does this make us America’s Team?”