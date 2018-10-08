SALT LAKE CITY ― A video of a man reviving a squirrel after nearly hitting it with his car has gone viral.

Police officers in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, were on patrol when they saw a car stopped in the middle of the road.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, the officers saw a man bent down near the curb so they stopped to make sure everything was okay.

Their encounter with the man was caught on tape by one of the officer’s bodycams.

According to the Associated Press, the “good Samaritan” driver had been performing chest compressions on the animal before one of the police officers suggested flipping the squirrel on his belly to stroke his back.

The squirrel eventually came around and darted away as one of the officers shouts “There he goes! You saved his life dude!”