LOGAN — A veteran Cache County sheriff's lieutenant killed in an off-road accident over the weekend was pinned under his utility task vehicle for an "extended period," the sheriff's office reported Monday.

Brian Locke was out with other off-duty officers on Saturday when he went for a ride by himself on a UTV in Paradise Dry Canyon, about 6 miles northeast of Paradise, said Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen. It was not known Monday exactly how long Locke was pinned or when he crashed.

When he did not return to camp, search and rescue crews were called about 8:45 p.m.

"The UTV had rolled approximately 50 yards off the side of the road, and Lt. Locke had been pinned under the machine," the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement.

The crash will be investigated by Utah Parks and Recreation officers.

Locke was hired by the Cache County Sheriff's Office in 1986. At the time of his death, he was the lieutenant over investigations. He was also a former board member of the Utah Peace Officers Association.

"He served as legislative chair of the Utah Law Enforcement Legislative Committee and passionately followed and tracked every bill and piece of legislation impacting law enforcement," according to the statement.

"His years of law enforcement experience and his compassionate ability to communicate brought a calming presence to those he worked with and the families affected in often time tragic events. Brian was a devoted deputy sheriff through and through. He had a great love and pride for our office and everyone he ever worked with. Brian was a respected friend, mentor and leader to all who were privileged to work with him. He will be greatly missed."

Tributes and messages of condolence flooded social media on Sunday as word of Locke's death spread.

"Tragic loss of my close friend, Brian Locke. He was an awesome friend and a great mentor to me. His insight, support, and friendship will greatly be missed. Our prayers are with his family," former Cache County Sheriff Lynn Nelson wrote.

"Brian will be deeply missed in northern Utah law enforcement," wrote State Rep. Lee Perry, R-Perry, who is a lieutenant in the Utah Highway Patrol.