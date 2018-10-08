SALT LAKE CITY — A photo of a pickup crash in Arizona is being heralded as a good reminder of why seat belts remain an important tool when driving.

Over the weekend, firefighters arrived on the scene of a three-car crash in Arizona, where they expected to see a horror show of a crash, according to CNN.

But what they found was a little different — a white pickup truck sitting on top of a red sedan next to a smashed up black car.

According to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, no one was injured in the crash.

Police said that a woman who drove the pickup told firefighters she was heading northbound when a black truck driving alongside her swiped her vehicle, forcing her to lose control.

Then she swerved into southbound traffic, where she crashed into a black car.

That crash launched her car on top of the red car.

“This impact caused her truck to flip through the air, where she then landed on top of the red sedan,” according to the county’s sheriff’s office.

Officials said it was a remarkable tale of survival, mostly thanks to the seat belts used by the drivers.

“Most remarkable, no one was injured in this incident. All the people involved were wearing their seat belts. This is the second accident this week where the use of seat belts has helped avert a tragedy and firefighters would once again like to remind everyone that the use of this simple device saves lives daily,” the office said.