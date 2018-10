ST. GEORGE — The southern Utah city of St. George has a new police chief.

The Spectrum newspaper reports Richard Farnsworth has been sworn in after being appointed with a unanimous city council vote.

City Councilwoman Michelle Randall called the choice a "no-brainer" and said Farnsworth would be a "great leader."

Farnsworth has worked for St. George police for 25 years and has served as the deputy chief for nearly seven years.

He replaces Marlon Stratton, who retired in September after 34 years.