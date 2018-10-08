SALT LAKE CITY — Elon Musk’s SpaceX company launched a satellite into space Sunday night, causing the California sky to light up and excite social media.

According to BBC News, the Falcon 9 rocket took an Argentina satellite SAOCOM 1A into space after leaving the Vandenberg Air Force Base, which rests along the northwest coast of Los Angeles.

Residents who saw the rocket snapped photos and recorded videos, which they later shared on social media.

Videos of the rocket’s liftoff also drew attention.

The photos and videos depict the rocket looking like a comet soaring through the sky.

According to Fox News, the company’s plan was to launch the Argentina satellite, which carries radar that can be used for emergency management, into orbit and successfully send a first stage booster to the base.

SpaceX previously accomplished this feat after leaving from Florida but hadn’t done so in California or the West Coast until now, Fox News reported.

SpaceX has been working with the U.S. government for its private ventures, which might include private trips into space, according to USA Today. The company docked the first private spaceship onto the International Space Station.