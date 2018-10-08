SALT LAKE CITY — "Listen up everybody if you wanna take a chance."

The 1990s boy band New Kids on the Block is coming to Salt Lake City, and that chance you might want to take? Pay up to see if the guys still sound and move like they used to.

The group is bringing its "The Mixtape Tour" to Vivint Arena on June 6, 2019.

“We know that so many of you around the world are waiting for us to return to your city. We are planning and plotting and hope to make it to you soon,” the band said in a press release.

Although New Kids started in the early 1980s, it didn't find worldwide success until the late '80s and early '90s. Almost all of the orignal New Kids will be on this tour: Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Danny Wood, Jonathan Knight and Joey McIntyre. McIntyre replaced Donnie Wahlberg's brother Mark Wahlberg in 1985, after Mark Wahlberg left the group to pursue acting and modeling.

Hip hop trio Salt-N-Pepa, '80s pop stars Tiffany and Debbie Gibson and hip hop group Naughty by Nature are joining New Kids on The Mixtape Tour.

The fan club presale for the Salt Lake City show will begin Oct. 9 at 10 a.m.

VIP packages can be bought Oct. 9 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the public go on sale beginning Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.

New Kids also announced new music to go along with its tour. They released the new song “80s Baby” Monday to coincide with the tour announcement.

The band is best known for hits such as “I’ll Be Loving You,” “Hangin' Tough," "Step By Step," "Please Don’t Go Girl” and “You Got it.”