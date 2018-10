WEST JORDAN — A 28-year-old woman has died after her car rolled into a construction pit Monday morning, police said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, may have been cut off by another car before rolling on New Bingham Highway near 6700 West about 7 a.m., said West Jordan Police Sgt. Dan Roberts.

The driver died of her injuries, Roberts said.

No further details were immediately available. This story will be updated throughout the day.