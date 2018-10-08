Utah Valley freshman forward Sadie Brockbank has been named the Western Athletic Conference Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for Oct. 1-7. The honor marks the first time that Brockbank has earned the league award.

Brockbank, from Hollady, Utah (Olympus HS), became the first player in Utah Valley history to score four goals in a single match as the Wolverines earned a 6-0 shutout win over Chicago State. She is just the fourth player in the nation this season to have four goals in a single match. Brockbank tallied eight shots, including six on goal against the Cougars. She also recorded a .500 shot percentage and a .750 shots on goal percentage. Brockbank leads UVU with six goals and 15 points this season.

UT Rio Grande Valley's Maile Lunardi earned WAC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Other offensive nominees: California Baptist's Ari Coronado assisted a game-winner and scored her first career goal in a 2-0 weekend; Sara Quevedo of Chicago State converted her second penalty kick of the season for her third goal on the year; Kansas City's Lexie Howard tallied a goal and an assist in a win over NM State; Rachel Bowler of Seattle U scored her first two career goals, one being a game-winner; and UT Rio Grande Valley's Emily Zapata had three goals in a two-win weekend.

Other defensive nominees: Carissa Christensen of California Baptist made three saves to lead the Lancers to two shutouts, Chicago State's Judith Sorribes recorded a season-high 17 saves against Seattle U to tie the school record for most saves in a single game and Sarah Davis of Utah Valley picked up her first shutout of the season in a 6-0 victory over Chicago State.