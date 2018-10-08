SALT LAKE CITY — Police have identified the 18-year-old man who was fatally shot near the Utah State Capitol early Saturday morning.

Raul Castillo Rivera died of his injuries at a Bountiful hospital after he was "essentially dropped at the curb," Salt Lake City police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said Monday.

Police have few leads on the death they are calling a homicide, Shearer said.

"We're hoping someone saw or heard something that night, because we really don't have a lot," he said.

Early Saturday, hospital officers contacted Salt Lake police saying a man died there from gunshot wounds, Salt Lake police said over the weekend. Rivera died about 1:15 a.m.

Investigators pieced together crime scene near 650 N. Darwin St., where a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m.