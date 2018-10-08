Senior outside hitter Roni Jones-Perry has been named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week for the second-consecutive week, the league announced Monday.

Jones-Perry helped No. 1 BYU women’s volleyball beat league rival San Diego on the road in four sets last week to maintain its top spot in the conference standings and in the national poll.

In the win, she put up a match-high 23 kills (5.75 per set) with just three attack errors while hitting at a .465 clip. Jones-Perry added six digs and three blocks while helping her team hit at a .350 clip compared to just .046 for the Toreros.

This is her third WCC Player of the Week award of the season and fourth so far for BYU as a team.