Utah State sophomore quarterback Jordan Love was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s “Great 8” quarterbacks list for week six of the college football season, it was announced Monday by the Davey O’Brien Foundation.

Additionally, Love was tabbed the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Aggies to a dominating 45-20 win over in-state rival BYU last Friday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

Joining Love on the “Great 8” list, as determined by voting from the award’s selection subcommittee, were Sam Ehlinger (Texas), Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State), Dwayne Haskins (Ohio State), Brock Purdy (Iowa State), Brent Stockstill (Middle Tennessee), Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) and Clayton Thorson (Northwestern).

All 130 Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks are eligible for the weekly honor. The winner of the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week Award, which will be one of this week’s “Great 8” quarterbacks, will be announced on Wednesday.

In USU’s win at BYU, Love was 18-of-28 (.643) passing for 165 yards and a career-high four touchdowns – the most by an Aggie since Kent Myers had four touchdown passes against Air Force in 2015, a span of 34 games. He also carried the ball three times for eight yards and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run, which is his third rushing touchdown this season and fifth of his career.

For Love, it was the third time this year and fifth time in his career that he has thrown at least two touchdown passes in a game, giving him nine touchdown passes this season and 17 in his career.

In Utah State’s last three games alone, Love is 65-of-92 (.707) passing for 757 yards (252.3 ypg) and eight touchdowns and no interceptions. The native of Bakersfield, California, has thrown 109 straight passes without an interception.

Love currently ranks second in the MW and 27th in the nation in completion percentage (.663), fifth in the MW and 49th in the nation in passing efficiency (144.4), sixth in the MW and 48th in the nation in passing touchdowns with nine (1.8 pg), sixth in the MW and 57th in the nation in total offense (246.4 ypg) and seventh in the MW and 43rd in the nation in passing (247.0 ypg).

Through the first five games of the season, Love has engineered a Utah State offense that is first in the Mountain West and third in the nation in scoring with an average of 50.2 points per game, trailing only Alabama (56.0 ppg) and Appalachian State (51.8 ppg).

Utah State is back in action on Saturday, Oct. 13, when it welcomes UNLV to town for the Aggies’ annual Homecoming game. The game will kick off at 2 p.m., and be streamed live on Facebook.