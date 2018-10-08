SALT LAKE CITY — Issues tracking back to an explosion last week are once again impacting TRAX service in the downtown area.

Per a tweet from UTA Monday morning, "The original issue is due to a power surge in the downtown area last week, forcing repairs to the overhead power lines called catenary. This was fixed for much of the weekend, but the issue resurfaced in a more contained area that we are working to repair."

UTA reported that, as of 7:20 a.m. Monday, the TRAX Red Line was operating on normal service; the Blue Line was down to single-track service between Gallivan Plaza and Vivint Smart Home Arena, and delays were expected; no service was available on the Green Line between Central Pointe and Vivint Smart Home Arena, but riders can transfer to Red or Blue lines between Central Pointe and the Courthouse; and a bus bridge was in operation between the Courthouse Station and Vivint Smart Home Arena.

One person suffered minor injuries last Tuesday when an overhead wire fell onto a southbound train at 390 S. Main Street. That power surge caused an explosion on the train, which was carrying about 30 people. One person suffered a wrist injury and was taken to a hospital, according to UTA.

