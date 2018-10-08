Laura Seitz, Deseret News
FILE - People exit and board TRAX trains in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Issues tracking back to an explosion last week are once again impacting TRAX service in the downtown area.
Related Link

SALT LAKE CITY — Issues tracking back to an explosion last week are once again impacting TRAX service in the downtown area.

Per a tweet from UTA Monday morning, "The original issue is due to a power surge in the downtown area last week, forcing repairs to the overhead power lines called catenary. This was fixed for much of the weekend, but the issue resurfaced in a more contained area that we are working to repair."

1 comment on this story

UTA reported that, as of 7:20 a.m. Monday, the TRAX Red Line was operating on normal service; the Blue Line was down to single-track service between Gallivan Plaza and Vivint Smart Home Arena, and delays were expected; no service was available on the Green Line between Central Pointe and Vivint Smart Home Arena, but riders can transfer to Red or Blue lines between Central Pointe and the Courthouse; and a bus bridge was in operation between the Courthouse Station and Vivint Smart Home Arena.

One person suffered minor injuries last Tuesday when an overhead wire fell onto a southbound train at 390 S. Main Street. That power surge caused an explosion on the train, which was carrying about 30 people. One person suffered a wrist injury and was taken to a hospital, according to UTA.

This story will be updated.

Art Raymond Art is the technology/advanced industries reporter at Deseret News.