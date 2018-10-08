Utah State quarterback Jordan Love was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the league office.

It is the second time this year and third time in his career that the 6-foot-4, 225-pound native of Bakersfield, California, has earned conference player of the week accolades. Overall, this is the Aggies’ 20th weekly accolade in their sixth season in the league.

In Utah State’s 45-20 win over in-state rival BYU last Friday night in Provo, Love was 18-of-28 (.643) passing for 165 yards and a career-high four touchdowns – the most by an Aggie since Kent Myers had four touchdown passes against Air Force in 2015, a span of 34 games. He also carried the ball three times for eight yards and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run against BYU, which is his third rushing touchdown this season and fifth of his career.

For Love, it was the third time this year and fifth time in his career he has thrown at least two touchdown passes in a game, giving him nine touchdown passes this season and 17 in his career.

Love also earned Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week honors in his previous outing two weeks ago as he led Utah State to a 42-32 win against visiting Air Force in the conference opener for both schools.

Against the Falcons, Love was 26-of-38 (.684) passing for a career-high 356 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, it was his third-career 300-yard passing game, including his second of the season. Love was also named the College Sports Madness Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Air Force.

In Utah State’s last three games alone, Love is 65-of-92 (.707) passing for 757 yards (252.3 ypg) and eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He has thrown 109 straight passes without an interception.

Love currently ranks second in the MW and 27th in the nation in completion percentage (.663), fifth in the MW and 49th in the nation in passing efficiency (144.4), sixth in the MW and 48th in the nation in passing touchdowns with nine (1.8 pg), sixth in the MW and 57th in the nation in total offense (246.4 ypg) and seventh in the MW and 43rd in the nation in passing (247.0 ypg).

Through the first five games of the season, Love has engineered a Utah State offense that is first in the Mountain West and third in the nation in scoring with an average of 50.2 points per game, trailing only Alabama (56.0 ppg) and Appalachian State (51.8 ppg).

San Diego State’s Darren Hall and John Baron II were named the MW Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively.

Utah State is back in action on Saturday, Oct. 13, when it welcomes UNLV to town for the Aggies’ annual Homecoming game. The game is slated to kick off at 2 p.m., and will be streamed live on Facebook.