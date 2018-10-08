SALT LAKE CITY — Major League Baseball All-Star Bryce Harper and his family were in Salt Lake City for 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints this past weekend.

The Washington Nationals' outfielder and his wife shared their experience, including photos of them meeting President Russell M. Nelson and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, via Instagram.

"As I sit here in the Salt Lake City airport I’ve been pondering about the last couple days I was able to spend in Utah with all my family," Harper wrote. "Of course you all know my season came to an end this year quite early & that was very unfortunate, but with that being said I was sitting back & thinking this will be the first year me and my wife will be able to attend General Conference and hear from the amazing leaders of our Church."

His post mentioned attending the Salt Lake Temple, meeting President Nelson and Elder Uchtdorf, "the German (shepherd)" and "one of my biggest heroes and the biggest spiritual gangsters that I've seen," and how he enjoyed the talks.

"It was everything I could ever imagine and more," Harper wrote.

Harper's wife, Kayla Varner Harper, a former BYU soccer player, also shared photos of their weekend experience on Instagram.

"I have no words for who inspiring and special this weekend was," she wrote.