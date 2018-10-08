Bryce Harper Instragram
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf meets with Bryce Harper and Kayla Varner Harper in October, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Major League Baseball All-Star Bryce Harper and his family were in Salt Lake City for 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints this past weekend.

The Washington Nationals' outfielder and his wife shared their experience, including photos of them meeting President Russell M. Nelson and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, via Instagram.

"As I sit here in the Salt Lake City airport I’ve been pondering about the last couple days I was able to spend in Utah with all my family," Harper wrote. "Of course you all know my season came to an end this year quite early & that was very unfortunate, but with that being said I was sitting back & thinking this will be the first year me and my wife will be able to attend General Conference and hear from the amazing leaders of our Church."

As I sit here in the Salt Lake City airport I’ve been pondering about the last couple days I was able to spend in Utah with all my family. Of course you all know my season came to an end this year quite early & that was very unfortunate, but with that being said I was sitting back & thinking this will be the first year me and my wife will be able to attend General Conference and hear from the amazing leaders of our Church. As we were flying in on Thursday, I was so excited & anxious to get to Utah to enjoy this great weekend with everybody. So many smiling and energetic faces ready to do the same as me. We had some free time on Friday so we were able to do a session in the beautiful Salt Lake Temple. This was my first session in this temple and what an experience we had. The spirit was on my mind so strongly & the craziness that this offseason will bring. But when I am feeling such things or in a frame of mind like that nothing feeds my soul more than learning & being more in tune with my Lord & Savior in His house upon the earth! Later in the day we had an incredible opportunity to meet with President Nelson & the “German Shepard” Elder Uchtdorf. I can’t begin to describe to any of you how much wisdom and knowledge these men have. President Nelson had me in shock. He had an overwhelming feeling around him of the spirit. He walked into the room and I immediately teared up and began to think if it was even appropriate for me to be in the same room as this man because of how incredible he is. He came over and shook my hand, my wife’s hand, and family’s hands and we talked for a couple minutes. By the end I couldn’t help but think when this man talks it is the truth. It is the word of God & everything that I want to be part of. My mind was racing & I didn’t really have much time to catch my breathe or really sit back and think about what I had just heard or what had just happened because up the elevator & down the hallway stood one of my biggest hero’s and the biggest spiritual gangster’s that I’ve seen, Elder Uchtdorf. When I walked into his office he greeted me with the biggest smile & just the most friendly vibe I’ve ever seen or felt. He was so personable ➡️

His post mentioned attending the Salt Lake Temple, meeting President Nelson and Elder Uchtdorf, "the German (shepherd)" and "one of my biggest heroes and the biggest spiritual gangsters that I've seen," and how he enjoyed the talks.

"It was everything I could ever imagine and more," Harper wrote.

& just as genuine as you could imagine. The soft, quiet but powerful voice he spoke with was indescribable. He talked about family, faith, being humble, & just the pure love of Christ in all that you do. As we were beginning to leave he gave me a hug and I was just in awe in the pure love he showed my family and I. It was everything I could ever imagine and more. The next day we were able to attend both sessions but I wont go to much into that besides the fact that I loved each and every person that had spoke and especially those that had said “I bear witness.” That is so powerful to me because when I doubt myself at times or when I doubt my faith at any point in my life I can look back & know that these men or woman have an understanding of the gospel and a relationship with our Lord more than anybody I’ve ever imagined and maybe one day I can get to that point. I have a testimony of my Heavenly Father and I know that my redeemer lives. I know that President Russell M. Nelson is a true disciple of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I know that the Book Of Mormon is the true word and that The Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints is the true church. I believe in the Atonement & that Jesus died for me so that I can live on earth today. I believe in the Eternal families and the amazing blessings that I get from going to the Temple as often as I can and I believe that anybody that is struggling or going through pain or any tough times that if you take two minutes to say a prayer, read a scripture verse(Luke 1:37), or just turn your life to the light of the Lord then he will lift you up and brighten your life in ways you could’ve never imagined. In my life I’ve had many accolades and have won many awards which have been amazing, but nothing has gave me more happiness than marrying my wife in the temple and giving my life to my Savior Jesus Christ. I hope you have an amazing Sunday. Love to all.🤟🏼

Harper's wife, Kayla Varner Harper, a former BYU soccer player, also shared photos of their weekend experience on Instagram.

"I have no words for who inspiring and special this weekend was," she wrote.

Trent Toone Trent Toone is a journalist for the Deseret News
