I have never written a letter to the editor, but it is time for common sense and decency to stem the tide of lunacy.

I am a retired schoolteacher and I have the opportunity to listen to the news during the day. My heart has been deflated by all I hear in the news. As a 74-year-old retired teacher, I thought, “Surely, there are people in our country who do not jump to thoughtless conclusions without research and investigation.” When Sen. Susan Collins of Maine read her modern-day Gettysburg Address, my heart felt light and hopeful that we do have people with courage and tenancy.

Whether she wrote it herself or had a speech writer, it matters not. I sat in awe as I listened to her well-crafted and sincere speech. As an eighth-grade teacher, I had my students memorize lines from famous speeches, so when they hear a well-crafted speech, they would recognize it. I have been so frightened that when passions are erupted that fairness is in jeopardy.

I want all of you to know that we live in a country of free men who can express their feelings. Thank you for your forum to express our insights.

Anne Burt

Draper