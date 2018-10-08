SALT LAKE CITY ― A video of a woman screaming at two other women for speaking Spanish has started trending across the internet, according to The Washington Post.

According to BuzzFeed News, Fabiola Velasquez and Isabel Marin had been speaking Spanish to each other in the aisle of City Market supermarket in Rifle, Colorado, when they were approached by Linda Dwire, who roared at them for speaking Spanish.

Here's how it went down:

“Dwire overheard Velasquez and Marin speaking in Spanish to each other, and interrupted to ask if the women lived in the U.S. and whether they liked it. The two replied that they did, and Dwire told them to learn English, raising her voice as the confrontation went on," BuzzFeed reported.

"You're in America, you're in my country, you can't speak Spanish here,” Dwire reportedly told the women, according to BuzzFeed News. “You need to speak English if you're going to be in America."

But Kamira Trent intervened. She was shopping on the same aisle when she overheard Dwire’s remarks to the women. She told BuzzFeed News that she initially tried to step in to defuse the situation, but that’s when things escalated. She didn't stand down.

A video posted to Velasquez’ Facebook shows Dwire and Trent shouting at each other.

"Don't harass people," Trent said in the video, CNN reported. "I’m calling the cops. You leave these women alone! Get out!”

Dwire cut Trent off, saying, "You know what, you come from a different generation."

Trent replied, "No I do not, I have respect."

Yo nunca pensé que esto me fuera a pasar a mi. Estábamos una amiga y yo platicando en la tienda en español y de repente llega una señora a insultarnos que si vivíamos en este país no teníamos que hablar español que tendríamos que hablar sólo inglés. Gracias a la otra muchacha (que no conocemos) nos defendió y llamó a la policia, Y creo que se llevaron arrestada a la señora que nos estaba agrediendo. Siempre vi los videos en las redes y me daba coraje y hoy, que fue mi caso puedo decir que sentí una gran impotencia. Posted by Faby VelSa on Monday, October 1, 2018

Trent, who was defending Velasquez and Marin, eventually called the cops. Dwire was arrested and charged with two counts of bias-motivated harassment, according to BuzzFeed.

According to CNN, Sgt. Carlos Cornejo wrote in an affidavit that Dwire "went on to say that she was offended because when you speak another language you divide yourself. She stated that it gives her the idea that they want to bring their country here and want her to conform to their country."

Dwire said she was using freedom of speech and she did not raise her voice.

“It has nothing to do with race. It’s a patriotic thing,” she told BuzzFeed News. “When people come to my country, they need to love it enough to speak English.”

Velasquez said she hopes more people remember they can call the cops in times of harassment.

"Many times [the] Hispanic community does not feel secure asking for help," she said, according to CNN.