SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 8.

Your morning headlines:

A historic conference unfolded this weekend as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints look to strive to live a Christ-centered life in a home-centered church. Read more.

President Russell M. Nelson announced 12 new temples, as well as renovations to the Salt Lake Temple. Read more.

The University of Utah defeated No. 14 Stanford over the weekend. The team won with contributions from multiple teammates. Read more.

An e-scooter company will deliver Birds to your front door. Read more.

The search continues in Utah County for a hiker who was last heard from three weeks ago. Read more.

Our most popular:

National headlines:

Newlyweds, young couple among 20 killed in New York limousine crash, families say [ABC News]

Brazil election: Jair Bolsonaro heads to runoff after missing outright win [The New York Times]

Landmark U.N. climate report warns time quickly running out [Al Jazeera]

China says it's not afraid of a trade war with the U.S. — its actions show otherwise [CNBC]

Nobel economics prize awarded to Americans William Nordhaus and Paul Romer [NBC News]

Hurricane watches issued along northeast Florida Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Michael intensifies [The Weather Channel]