Since being taken fifth overall in the 2013 NFL Draft, former BYU defensive end Ezekiel Ansah has spent his entire pro career with the Detroit Lions.

Pro Football Focus, though, explored a scenario in which Ansah would make a switch to one of the top teams in the league right now as part of an article breaking down potential trades.

Ansah has been oft-injured in his NFL career and has missed every game for the Lions this year since the season opener with a shoulder injury. Despite this, his value as a pass rusher makes him a valuable commodity. He has 45 career sacks.

247Sports broke down the Pro Football Focus article (paywall), explaining that PFF suggested Detroit trading Ansah to the undefeated Los Angeles Rams for a third-round pick.

“If there’s a weakness on the Rams’ defense, it’s on the edge. Ansah brings a productive player who can compress the edge while Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh dominate the middle,” the PFF article states, according to 247Sports.

No reduction in Hill’s role

Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill has been used in a variety of ways offensively for the New Orleans Saints this season, as the team has utilized the second-year pro’s speed and skills.

That won’t change even with running back Mark Ingram coming back off suspension, according to head coach Sean Payton.

“We try to, each week, look at different ways that he can help us,” Payton said, according to NOLA.com. “I don’t see it being impacted there.”

Hill has rushed for 67 yards on seven carries over the past two weeks, completed a pass for 10 yards, caught a pass that netted negative yards and even has been employed as a blocker. Ingram has been impressed with Hill, the team’s third-string quarterback.

“He’s a beast, man. It’s just another wrinkle, and it’s going to make us more explosive,” Ingram told NOLA.com.

Up next for the Saints is a game against Washington on Monday night.

And finally …

Former Utah safety Eric Weddle made a big play Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens, sacking Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield on a third-down play that bumped the Browns out of field goal range.

One Twitter fan compared Weddle’s effort on the sack — he came through the line untouched for the big impact play — to that of fictional linebacker Bobby Boucher from the movie “The Waterboy.”

Eric Weddle was looking like Bobby on that sack pic.twitter.com/xd8VDaAuhn — Danny Juchem (@DJuc17) October 7, 2018

Here’s what the play looked like.